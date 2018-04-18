Tigers infielder Dixon Machado had one career home run entering Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

With the game tied at five in the bottom of the ninth inning, Machado did something very few would have predicated, and ended the contest with a walk-off homer for his first dinger of the season.

It was a perfect time for the team to come together and really celebrate a hard-fought win that was capped off thanks to an unlikely hero. However, arguably the most notable member of Detroit's squad was not at home plate to greet Machado after his game-winning hit. While the Tigers basked in the glory of their 6-5 victory, Miguel Cabrera was jumping around in the clubhouse because he left the dugout to go get coffee.

"It was different because I was here, inside the clubhouse looking for coffee," Cabrera, who also hit a home run Wednesday, told ESPN. "Because it started getting a little bit more cold, so I said, 'Let's go out there and drink a little bit of coffee and be ready for the next at-bat.' But when I got my first drink, my first coffee drink, I see Machado hit a home run, and I was like jumping here in the clubhouse. [Somebody in the clubhouse] look at me and say, 'What are you going to do?' I said, 'Now we got to wait here.'"

To be fair to Cabrera, it was 36 degrees in Detroit for the game, and with Machado not being much of a home-run threat, it seemed likely that he was going to have more time to go to the clubhouse and be back in the dugout before a game-winning hit in the ninth.

Now Cabrera, who was also celebrating his 35th birthday Wednesday, knows that if he wants to get coffee late in a close game because it's cold, he has to wait until his team is pitching.