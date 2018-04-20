Padres' Tyson Ross Though Seven No-Hit innings vs. Diamondbacks

Tyson Ross entered Friday at 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 20, 2018

Padres starter Tyler Ross is through seven innings against the Diamondbacks and has not allowed a hit.

San Diego holds a 1-0 lead over Arizona thanks to a Franchy Cordero home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Ross has nine strikeouts and has given up two walks while throwing 104 pitches so far.

Entering Friday, he had a 2-1 record and 3.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts through three starts.

In 2014, when Ross made the All-Star Game with the Padres, he tossed his first two career complete games, and his lone complete-game shutout. He threw one more complete game the following season.

The Diamondbacks have Nick Ahmed, Alex Avila and Deven Marrero coming up in the eighth.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)