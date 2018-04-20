Padres starter Tyler Ross is through seven innings against the Diamondbacks and has not allowed a hit.

San Diego holds a 1-0 lead over Arizona thanks to a Franchy Cordero home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Ross has nine strikeouts and has given up two walks while throwing 104 pitches so far.

Entering Friday, he had a 2-1 record and 3.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts through three starts.

In 2014, when Ross made the All-Star Game with the Padres, he tossed his first two career complete games, and his lone complete-game shutout. He threw one more complete game the following season.

The Diamondbacks have Nick Ahmed, Alex Avila and Deven Marrero coming up in the eighth.