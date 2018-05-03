Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has no ligament damage in his injured right elbow and will try to make his next scheduled start on Monday against the Reds, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters Thursday morning.

Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reported before the team announcement that deGrom would miss at least four starts.

DeGrom left his start on Wednesday night after throwing just 46 pitches in four scoreless innings. He was injured in the third while striking out swinging but did pitch the fourth inning with no trouble, allowing only a single to Nick Markakis.

The Mets announced that deGrom was diagnosed with a hyper-extended right elbow and would receive an MRI. The results the MRI came back clean on Thursday.

Mets say no damage on deGrom. Could make next start. pic.twitter.com/YKs1M01qeg — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) May 3, 2018

• Mets Find Themselves in Familiar Spot With Jacob deGrom's Ominous Injury​

DeGrom has been stellar in seven starts this season, allowing just a 1.87 ERA and 0.992 WHIP and striking out 11.2 batters per nine innings.

Speaking after Wednesday’s game, Callaway didn’t rule out the idea of Matt Harvey returning to the starting rotation to replace deGrom.