Watch: Yankees Announcer John Sterling Reads You 'Goodnight Moon'

John Sterling is a national treasure.

From his "Theeeeee Yankees Win" call to his perplexing call of Giancarlo Stanton's first Yankee home run, Sterling has established himself as one of the most iconic sportscasters in baseball.

So when this video of Sterling reading popular children's book "Goodnight Moon," I can't help but flashing back to the ballpark.

Something about Sterling's voice is extremely soothing.

Sterling, 79, has called every Yankees game on the radio since 1989. He also hosts YES Network's Yankeeography and has received two Emmy Awards for the series.

I'm not sure what it is, but if I wanted one person to narrate my life, I would definitely pick him.