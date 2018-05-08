Yu Darvish, Jon Lester Donate $10,000 Each to ALS Research in Memory Of Stephen Piscotty's Mother

Yu Darvish and Jon Lester both made $10,000 donations toward ALS research in honor of Stephen Piscotty's mother.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 08, 2018

On Sunday, Gretchen Piscotty, the mother of A's rightfielder Stephen Piscotty, died at 55 after a battle with ALS.

The fatal illness, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, will always hold a place in the baseball community considering its origin and how often it has been used to bring people together to help continue fighting for a cure.

As Piscotty and the rest of his family deal with the recent loss because of the disease, Cubs pitchers Yu Darvish and Jon Lester showed their support by donating $10,000 each on Monday to a YouCaring fund started by Piscotty in his mother's honor.

The fund is looking to raise $100,000 and the A's say they will match up to $50,000 in donations. As of early Tuesday morning, the fund has just more than $41,000, meaning Darvish and Lester contributed almost half of the total to that point.

The Cubs and A's do not play each other this season, but let's hope Darvish and Lester will cross paths with Piscotty at some point during the year.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)