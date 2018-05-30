You have to put it all on the line when you’re facing elimination.
When you’re staring down the prospect of your season ending, you have to put everything on the line. That’s just what Randolph-Macon second baseman Jeff Butler did in a Division III College World Series elimination game against Texas-Tyler.
Trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth, Butler tracked down a flyball in foul territory and dived into the tarp to make the play.
Get the jackets on top 10 plays @SportsCenter @espn @d3baseball @D3BaseballPod #cws2018 @RMCJackets #TopNeighborhoodPlay pic.twitter.com/suZPOtzX06— Cody Thompson (@codycodo9) May 29, 2018
Butler’s effort wasn’t enough to inspire a Randolph-Macon rally in the bottom of the ninth, though. Texas-Tyler’s Alexander Masotto struck out the side in order to advance to the championship series. Texas-Tyler then won a doubleheader against Texas Lutheran to win the national title.