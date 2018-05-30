When you’re staring down the prospect of your season ending, you have to put everything on the line. That’s just what Randolph-Macon second baseman Jeff Butler did in a Division III College World Series elimination game against Texas-Tyler.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth, Butler tracked down a flyball in foul territory and dived into the tarp to make the play.

Butler’s effort wasn’t enough to inspire a Randolph-Macon rally in the bottom of the ninth, though. Texas-Tyler’s Alexander Masotto struck out the side in order to advance to the championship series. Texas-Tyler then won a doubleheader against Texas Lutheran to win the national title.