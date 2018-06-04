To no one's surprise, the reigning world champion Houston Astros are off to a great start in 2018. Bolstered by perhaps the best rotation in MLB and the consistent offensive prowess of Jose Altuve, the 'Stros are right behind the upstart Mariners for first place in the AL West. Although Houston probably won't pick until late in each round, the draft represents a good opportunity to build for the future: only six regular members of that pitching staff are younger than 30, and Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel are both 34. There's plenty of reason for optimism, as the Astros have a pretty good track record with first-round picks: Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and George Springer were all top-tier picks since 2011, as were Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio.

Here's the full list of picks the Astros hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28: 1B Seth Beer, Clemson University

Round 2, Pick 66: RHP Jayson Schroeder, Juanita (Wash.) HS

Round 3, Pick 102