Houston Astros MLB Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results

How will the Astros use their picks in the 2018 MLB draft? We're tracking every pick here.

By Tim Hackett
June 04, 2018

To no one's surprise, the reigning world champion Houston Astros are off to a great start in 2018. Bolstered by perhaps the best rotation in MLB  and the consistent offensive prowess of Jose Altuve, the 'Stros are right behind the upstart Mariners for first place in the AL West. Although Houston probably won't pick until late in each round, the draft represents a good opportunity to build for the future: only six regular members of that pitching staff are younger than 30, and Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel are both 34. There's plenty of reason for optimism, as the Astros have a pretty good track record with first-round picks: Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and George Springer were all top-tier picks since 2011, as were Lance Berkman and Craig Biggio.

Here's the full list of picks the Astros hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28: 1B Seth Beer, Clemson University

Round 2, Pick 66: RHP Jayson Schroeder, Juanita (Wash.) HS

Round 3, Pick 102

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)