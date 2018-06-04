It's been a peculiar 2018 season for the 2017 World Series runners-up, who presently sit at third in a mediocre NL West. All kinds of pitcher injuries certainly haven't helped, and though the Dodgers have the last pick in each of the standard rounds, the draft still represents an opportunity to build for the future. Justin Turner, Matt Kemp, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Logan Forsythe are all older than 30, and Rich Hill and Chase Utley, at 38 and 39, respectively, probably don't have much longer left. Los Angeles has found some gems in the first round recently, though: Walker Buehler in 2015, Corey Seager in 2012, and some guy named Clayton Kershaw in 2006.

Here's the full list of picks the Dodgers hold in the 2018 MLB draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 30: RHP J.T. Ginn, Brandon (Miss.) HS

Round 2, Pick 68: RHP Michael Grove, West Virginia

Round 3, Pick 104