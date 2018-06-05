Roger Clemens’s Son Kody Selected by Tigers in Third Round of MLB Draft

This is the second year in a row that one of the Clemens boys has been drafted. 

By Dan Gartland
June 05, 2018

For the second year in a row, one of Hall of Fame pitcher Roger Clemens’s sons went in the early rounds of the MLB draft. 

Kody Clemens, a second baseman for the University of Texas and the youngest of the four brothers, was selected by the Tigers with the first pick in the third round on Tuesday afternoon. 

Kacy Clemens, a first baseman who like Kody played college ball for the Longhorns, was an eighth-round pick by the Blue Jays last year. Koby, the oldest of the brothers, turned pro out of high school when the Astros picked him in the eighth round of the 2005 draft. He played eight years in the minors and two in the independent Atlantic League before retiring at age 27. Kory, the fourth brother, did not play high-level baseball and is a chef with his own restaurant in Houston. 

Kody has a .346 batting average and .433 on-base percentage with 21 homers and 68 RBIs in 60 games for the Longhorns this season. Texas faces Tennessee Tech in the NCAA Super Regionals on Saturday. 

More MLB

