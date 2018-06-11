Watch: D-Backs’ Jake Lamb Loses His Mind Watching Brother Advance to College World Series

Jake Lamb couldn’t be more hyped to see his school reach the College World Series.

By Dan Gartland
June 11, 2018

Washington is going to the College World Series for the first time in school history and it looks like former Husky Jake Lamb is more excited than anybody. 

Lamb, who plays for the Diamondbacks now and whose younger brother, Dylan, is a freshman pitch for UW, posted a video of himself watching the school’s dramatic extra-innings win over Cal State-Fullerton on Sunday night. (Make sure you put the sound up, so you can hear Lamb scream his head off.)

A tweet with the video that is going viral right now claims it was Dylan who delivered the walk-off, which is what his reaction makes it seem like. But in reality Dylan hasn’t appeared in a game for the Huskies since May 15. Jake is just thrilled to see his alma mater and his old head coach finally reach the highest level of the sport after helping to build the program during his time as a player.

Washington now waits for the other four Super Regionals to be determined Monday night, at which point the matchups for the College World Series will be finalized. The CWS begins Thursday in Omaha.  

