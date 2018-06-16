On Thursday, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria was hit by a pitch that fractured the fifth metacarpal on his left hand. On Saturday, he told reporters that he plans to have surgery on the injury Tuesday.

Longoria is expected to miss six to eight weeks after the surgery according to multiple reports, and Longoria said he hopes to be back shortly after the All-Star break in July.

The three-time All-Star is in his 11th MLB season and his first away from the Tampa Bay Rays. Through 67 games with San Francisco, Longoria is hitting .246 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs. He is second on the team in homers behind Brandon Belt who has 11 and he is tied with Andrew McCutchen for the team lead in RBIs.

The Giants are currently third in the NL West at 34-36 entering Saturday. San Francisco will have a chance to make up some ground in the division without Longoria though as 15 of its next 18 games are against NL West foes, including three against the division-leading Diamondbacks and two against the second-place Dodgers.

In his 10 previous seasons, Longoria played at least 150 games seven times, including each of the last five, and he's played at least 122 games every year of his career besides 2012 when he played just 74.