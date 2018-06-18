Nationals Trade for Royals Closer Kelvin Herrera

Kelvin Herrera was named an All-Star twice during his more than seven seasons in Kansas City.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 18, 2018

The Nationals traded for Royals closer Kelvin Herrera Monday, the teams announced.

The Nationals came into Monday at 38-31, three games behind the Atlanta Braves for first in the NL East and just a game ahead of the Phillies.

So far this year, Herrera has a 1.05 ERA and 14 saves in 27 appearances. Last season he had 26 saves but just a 4.25 ERA. The righty has spent his entire career with the Royals so far and has a career 2.75 ERA. Since debuting in 2011 he has appeared in 442 games and in 2015 and 2016 he was named an All-Star. 

Sean Doolittle leads Washington with 18 saves in 29 games in 2018 and he has a 1.47 ERA and 0.55 WHIP.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the deal and noted how Washington was able to make it happen without giving up outfielders Victor Robles and Juan Soto.

In exchange for Herrera, Kansas City will receive third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel.

