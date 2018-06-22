Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been suspended for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday.

Osuna was placed on administrative leave on May 8 after he was arrested that day by Toronto police on suspicion of assaulting a woman. He plead not guilty to the assault charge.

Osuna was suspended without pay and can return on August 4. His suspension is retroactive to May 8, and he has agreed to not appeal it.

Manfred issued a statement on Osuna's suspension.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the Policy and and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension," the statement said.

The Blue Jays also released a statement saying that they support the commissioner's decision.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna pic.twitter.com/Utmt48QSqL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 22, 2018

Osuna, 23, has appeared in 15 games this season for Toronto, saving nine games and posting a 2.93 ERA.