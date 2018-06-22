Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna Suspended 75 Games for Violating MLB's Domestic Violence Policy

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire

Osuna was arrested on May 8 on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been suspended for 75 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday.

Osuna was placed on administrative leave on May 8 after he was arrested that day by Toronto police on suspicion of assaulting a woman. He plead not guilty to the assault charge.

Osuna was suspended without pay and can return on August 4. His suspension is retroactive to May 8, and he has agreed to not appeal it.

Manfred issued a statement on Osuna's suspension.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Osuna violated the Policy and and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension," the statement said.

The Blue Jays also released a statement saying that they support the commissioner's decision.

Osuna, 23, has appeared in 15 games this season for Toronto, saving nine games and posting a 2.93 ERA.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)