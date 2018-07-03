The Angels have activated Shohei Ohtani from the disabled list for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, the team announced.

The two-way star was cleared to begin hitting last week after he suffered an elbow injury in early June.

He'll bat sixth as the designated hitter in the lineup against Seattle on Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES:

Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a UCL sprain June 8. When asked if Ohtani needs Tommy John surgery that could cause him to miss the rest of this season as well as all of the 2019 season, general manager Billy Eppler says no doctor has told him that the Japanese star needs surgery at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.