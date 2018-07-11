The Astros have optioned righthander pitcher Ken Giles to Triple A after his ninth-inning meltdown Tuesday night, the team announced Wednesday.

Houston came away with the 6–5 win in a bizarre walk-off in the 11th inning against the Athletics.

But when Giles came in during the ninth inning, the Astros had a 4–0 lead. He allowed three consecutive singles with nobody out in the ninth as the A's pulled to 4-1. The television broadcast appeared to show Giles cursing at manager AJ Hinch as he was lifted. Giles was replaced by Hector Rondon, and the A's tied the game.

Watch the video of Giles coming off the mound below:

Ken Giles just said "F you man" to AJ Hinch when pulled after giving up two hits and not recording an out in the 9th. Please get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/jvoVh5bI6Y — Sam (@BootsMcGeev) July 11, 2018

The righhander has a 4.99 ERA with 12 saves and 21 strikeouts this season. He's given up 36 hits and 17 earned runs. He's had just one save in nine appearances since June 17.

Lefthander Cionel Perez will take Giles’ spot on the roster.