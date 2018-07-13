Report: Former Phillies Legend, Dodgers Infielder Chase Utley Plans To Retire At Season's End

Chase Utley will visit the Phillies one more time in late July.

By Scooby Axson
July 13, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley plans to address his future on Friday and announce his intention to retire at the end of the season, according to multiple reports. This year marks his 16th year in the major leagues.

Utley, 39, has appeared in only 57 games this season, hitting .231 with one home run and 14 RBI. He has spent time on the disabled list with a sprined thumb. Utley signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason.

A six-time All-Star, Utley played 13 of his seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and helped them win a World Series title in 2008. The Dodgers will visit the Phillies for a three-game series July 23 to 25. Fellow 2008 World Series champions Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino also announced their retirement this season.

Utley was a cereer .276 hitter with 259 home runs and 1,025 RBI.

Utley had an incredible knack of getting on base, especially with getting hit by a pitch. He led the National League in that category three times. This season, Utley was hit by a pitch for the 200th time in his career, becoming only the eighth player all-time to be hit by 200 career pitches.

