Xander Bogaerts lifted the Red Sox to a 6-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox were down 2-1 in the ninth inning, when Jackie Bradley Jr. and Bogaerts hit back-to-back doubles to help tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Boston loaded the bases after Mookie Betts reached first base on a fielding error by Blue Jays shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Brock Holt followed with a single, and Betts moved to third base. Next, the Blue Jays intentionally walked J.D. Martinez, who hit a solo shot earlier in the fourth inning.

Bogaerts stepped up to the plate and sent a walk-off grand slam sailing to center field off of Chris Rowley.

Bogaerts hit the Red Sox's first walk-off grand slam since Rico Brogna did so against the Rays on August 14, 2000, according to MLB.com.