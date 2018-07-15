Mark Canha Talks Bat Flip vs. Giants: 'If You're Offended by That, I Don't Care'

"If you're offended by that, I don't care," Mark Canha said in reference to bat flips.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

Mark Canha is not going to feel bad if you don't like how he celebrates home runs.

In the seventh inning of Saturday's contest between the A's and Giants, the Oakland outfielder hit a two-run shot that pushed his team ahead by a run and proved to be the game-winning hit in the 4-3 matchup.

After the game, Canha showed a little remorse for how he reacted to the home run, explaining that he was a bit extra emotional because he is from nearby San Jose, Calif. and grew up a Giants fans.

However, later on while being interviewed, Canha thought a little harder about his apology for flipping his bat after the home run and decided he doesn't want to say he is sorry for his response to his go-ahead dinger.

"People getting offended by bat flips is so silly," Canha said in the video above. "I'm not sorry. I'm not really sorry. It's part of our game. Everybody does it. If somebody is going to throw at me because of it, I've gotten thrown at in the past this season for bat flipping, I clearly didn't learn my lesson. If you're offended by that, I don't care."

Canha probably isn't making too many friends for himself in San Francisco with that sentiment, but some other baseball fans around the country will certainly appreciate it.

