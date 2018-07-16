It's Derby time in D.C. Our experts, Jon Tayler and Emma Baccellieri, will provide insight and commentary throughout the competition to dive into each hitter's performance.

If you need a refresher on the rules of the timed format of the Home Run Derby, you can find that here. Gabriel Baumgaertner laid out the initial Derby matchups, which features an unusually inexperienced crop of players this year.

Away we go...

OFFERING A PREDICTION

Jon Tayler: Folks, the apocalypse of dingers is upon us … or at least, that’s the hope for a Home Run Derby field that’s light on starpower but boasts plenty of actual power. We’re missing the big bats of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo, and virtually every other notable slugger with the exception of Bryce Harper, getting a chance to shine in front of his home fans at Nationals Park.

Harper tends to overshadow his competition here, comprised as it is of names ranging from underrated (Freddie Freeman) to totally unknown before the season (Max Muncy, Jesus Aguilar). But there are three names I expect to see put up big numbers: Phillies phenom Rhys Hoskins, and Cubs teammates Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez. My bet is that we get a North Side showdown in the final between Schwarber and Baez, with the latter as my upset pick.

Emma Baccellieri: As Jon noted, this derby isn't exactly star-studded. But there are still some big bats here, and I'll put my money on Jesús Aguilar. That choice might seem somewhat boring—after all, he's tonight's top seed, with a National League-leading 24 home runs—but, really, what could possibly be boring about adding onto a breakout season like this one? Two years ago, Aguilar looked like he was on his way to washing out of the game after failing to earn playing time in Cleveland. Now he's mashing right and left. Fingers crossed that he'll meet Max Muncy in the finals for a true battle of unexpected sluggers.