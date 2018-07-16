Jacob DeGrom Wants to Sign Long-Term Contract Extension with Mets or Get Traded

If the Mets aren't interested in a contract extension with Jacob DeGrom, his agent asks for them to trade the ace.

By Chris Chavez
July 16, 2018

Jacob DeGrom's agent, Brodie van Wagenen, says the New York Mets ace would like to remain in Flushing for years to come, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"We have discussed Jacob’s future with the Mets at length. Jacob has expressed interest in exploring a long-term partnership that would keep him in a Mets uniform for years to come. If the Mets don’t share same interest, we believe their best course of action is to seriously consider trade opportunities now. The inertia of current situation could complicate Jacob’s relationship with the club and creates an atmosphere of indecision."

DeGrom currently leads the National League with a 1.68 ERA. He has just five wins on the season due to the Mets' struggles as they sit at the bottom of the National League East with a 39–55 record.

“We’ve been open to discussing long-term deals with the Mets," DeGrom said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "There’s been no numbers discussed, and I’ve enjoyed my time here. … I would love it to be here with the Mets. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

The 30-year-old spoke about the extension at the All-Star festivities on Monday.

DeGrom has been a Met since he was drafted in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2014. He has a 50–36 record with a 2.78 ERA in five seasons.

