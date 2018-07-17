The 89th MLB All-Star game is supposed to be played Tuesday night in Washington D.C. but the area is facing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

With the game supposed to start at 8 p.m. ET, there is a flood warning in effect until 6:30 p.m., according to the Weather Channel. Storms are expected to end around 5 p.m. with partly cloudy skies by first pitch.

Here's the scene at the ballpark as the rain rages before the game:

This is what my gorgeous walk from the hotel looked like... ¡Sí, está lloviendo! pic.twitter.com/SgI1qTdkYo — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 17, 2018

The scene at Nationals Park in Washington at 3:40 pm! Weather is expected to improve significantly and it looks like after 8 pm - we are in the clear for the 89th #MLBAllStarGame2018! pic.twitter.com/Jz7QXWhzGK — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) July 17, 2018

According to the Washington Post, the last time the All-Star game was played in D.C. in 1969, torrential rain caused the game to be postponed until the following afternoon. But since then, save a rain delay at Wrigley Field in 1990, the All-Star game has avoided weather related issues.

The focus would be starting the game Tuesday night; even in rain later shortened the game. If rain delays the game, officials will still try to get the game before 11 p.m. before talk would shift to possibly playing Wednesday.