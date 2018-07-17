Orioles shortstop Manny Machado is expected to be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal, the remaining questions, in addition to specifics of return beyond prospect Yusniel Diaz is how much money, if any, Baltimore will send to Los Angeles.

Through 96 games this season, Machado is batting .315 with 65 RBIs and 24 home runs.

As one of baseball's superstars, Machado has earned two Gold Gloves as a third baseman and made four American League All-Star teams. He's also finished top five in MVP voting for the AL twice, 2015 and 2016.

The Orioles drafted Machado with the third overall pick in 2010, and he debuted in 2012.

Prior to the 2018 season, Machado primarily played at third base, having only recorded time at shortstop in 52 games. Manager Buck Showalter announced before the season's start that Machado would play at his natural position, shortstop, and Tim Beckham would play third base.

Machado signed a one-year, $16 million contract for 2018 with Baltimore to avoid arbitration. He will hit free agency at the conclusion of the season.

Machado was the one of the players mentioned most in trade rumors this season. The Phillies and Brewers emerged as late frontrunners to land Machado. Philadelphia, specifically, was believed to be the most aggressive pursuer of the All-Star. Other teams interested included the Yankees (who were rumored to offer a top-10 prospect) and Diamondbacks.