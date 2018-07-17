It's time for the Midsummer Classic in Washington D.C. Major League Baseball came to its senses last year and decided the All-Star Game would not decide home-field advantage in the World Series, so expect to see plenty of shenanigans and oddities unfold on the field.

Working the game as an analyst last summer, Alex Rodriguez interviewed players warming up on the field between innings. Nelson Cruz took a selfie with Yadier Molina and umpire Joe West before taking his at-bat. It's going to be weird. It's going to be wonderful. Follow along with us.

8:47 P.M.: AARON JUDGES BLASTS OFF TO GIVE THE AL AN EARLY LEAD

Jon Tayler: According to the booming disembodied voice of the press box, Luis Severino and Jacob deGrom are warming up for their respective squads. In other words, don’t get too attached to Scherzer or Sale.

Emma Baccellieri: Our first dinger of the night! Aaron Judge may no longer be reigning Home Run Derby champion, but he's clearly still interested in hitting bombs at All-Star events.

ALL RISE IN THE ALL STAR GAME.



Aaron Judge goes YARD off Max Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/O7KsG13Tx4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

Jon Tayler: How many runs would this AL All-Star lineup score in a full season? 2000?

Emma Baccellieri: Good time to ask that question, right before Salvador Perez comes to the plate, .259 OBP and all.

Jon Tayler: In this house we only recognize Wilson Ramos as the AL catcher, injured or not.

Honestly, though, the NL should’ve been forced to hand over Buster Posey or someone to make up for the AL’s insanely weak catcher crop this year.

8:38 P.M.: JAVY BAEZ DOES HIS THING, BUT CHRIS SALE MATCHES SCHERZER'S SCORELESS FIRST

Jon Tayler: A reminder that the starting outfield for the AL is Betts, Trout and Aaron Judge, which is a ludicrous collection of talent, and the kind of thing that reminds you of what makes the All-Star Game fun.

Connor Grossman: It will be more fun when Mike Trout and Aaron Judge are team captains, building their own squads from the pool of announced All-Stars. One day.

Emma Baccellieri: Another thing that makes the All-Star Game fun—give me in-game dugout selfies all the time, please

Jon Tayler: Charlie Blackmon’s beard is its own ecosystem, like a rainforest with a particularly thick canopy. Below it, a ground teeming with life.

Chris Sale gave up a leadoff single to Javy Baez and then nothing else. He remains Good.

8:31 P.M.: MAX SCHERZER ELECTRIFIES NATIONALS PARK IN FIRST INNING

Jon Tayler: In retrospect, Max Scherzer is the perfect starter for the All-Star Game, because he’s psychotic enough to treat this seriously. Like, there’s a better than zero chance he asked NL manager Dave Roberts if he could simply pitch the whole game.

Emma Baccellieri: Useful for this crowd that "Let's go Max" sounds just like "Let's go Nats," which works for the National League just as well as it does for the Nationals.

Jon Tayler: Mike Trout coming back from 1-2 down against Scherzer to work a walk, because there is no such thing as an off-day for Trout. Trout going first to third on that J.D. Martinez single also fits that bill.

And Scherzer gets out of a mini two-on, two-out jam in the first by getting Jose Ramirez to pop up to second to end the inning. I’m sure he’ll curse at himself anyway for letting things get to that sticky point.

Introductions

Jon Tayler: Nothing is going to be more important than Trevor Bauer wearing a Go Pro on his head as he was introduced. Wilson Ramos’s introduction and the rapt reception he got is also a reminder that Nationals Park used to play that awful Phish song “Wilson” during his at-bats when he was here.

Emma Baccellieri: Nice to see that Jose Altuve has color-coordinated his phone case to his uniform. Good team spirit.

Jon Tayler: Also that they gave him the smallest child possible as his accompaniment.