Members of Congress Introduce Bill for Jackie Robinson Coin

One of the most influential sports figures of all-time, Jackie Robinson has earned his spot in American history and what better way to honor someone than by putting their face on a piece of currency?

According to The Los Angeles Times's Bill Shaikin, four members of Congress introduced a bill on Wednesday that would authorize a coin featuring Robinson and Larry Doby.

The bill proposes the introduction of the coin in 2022, the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier. It would be available for one year in 50 cent, $1 and $5 demoninations.

Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947, when he was called up by the then-Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby broke the American League's color barrier with the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1947 and helped them win their last World Series title in 1948.

Robinson would go on to have a Hall-of-Fame career, earning six All-Star appearances, one World Series title and one MVP award. MLB honors Robinson annually on April 15 with Jackie Robinson Day.