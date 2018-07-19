Padres Closer Brad Hand Traded to Indians For Top Catching Prospect Francisco Mejia

The Padres have traded closer Brad Hand to Cleveland for top prospect Francisco Mejia.

By Emily Caron
July 19, 2018

San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand has been traded to the Cleveland Indians, the teams announced.

The deal was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell also confirmed the trade, which sends pitchers Hand and Adam Cimber to the Indians for top prospect Francisco Mejia. 

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Indians were among several teams, including the Yankees and the Cubs, interested in acquiring Hand. The Indians bullpen has been struggling as of late with relievers posting a 5.28 combined ERA.

The 28-year-old lefty reliever played in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. 

Mejia, 22, has played in just one game this season. He has played catcher for a majority of his career but has recently spent time in the minor leagues as an outfielder. In 77 games for the Columbus Clippers (Indians Triple A), Mejia hit .279 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs. 

