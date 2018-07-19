The All–Star break is officially over as teams start the second half of the season.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline is two weeks away and teams in the market to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The first domino to fall in the trade market was All–Star shortstop Manny Machado who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles. More trades are expected over the next two weeks as teams shuffle to get into position to make a run at the postseason.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• After losing out on Machado, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to target Twins second baseman Brian Dozier as well as looking at pitching options. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• All–Star catcher Wilson Ramos may not be back in the lineup before the trade deadline, which may make it harder for the Tampa Bay Rays to trade him. Ramos was placed on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Philadelphia Phillies are now targeting Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com).

• The market is expected to heat up for Orioles pitcher Zach Britton now that Machado has been traded to the Dodgers. (Brittany Ghiroli, MLB.com)