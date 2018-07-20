MLB Trade Rumors: Syndergaard, deGrom Likely Not Going Anywhere While Mets Could Deal Wheeler

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before the trade deadline?

By Charlotte Carroll
July 20, 2018

The All–Star break is over, and teams are starting the second half of the season.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is two weeks away, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The biggest name of the summer trade market is gone after All–Star shortstop Manny Machado who was traded to the Dodgers from the Orioles. But while that deal is complete, others are expected in the weeks ahead.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Mets want only elite upper-level prospects or MLB players in exchange for Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, making a deal before the deadline more unlikely. (James Wagner, The New York Times)

• However, the chance of a Zach Wheeler trade is greater than 50–50, which is higher than where it was about a week ago. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• The Cubs announced that they acquired RHP Jesse Chavez from the Rangers for minor league pitcher Tyler Thomas. (Chicago Cubs)

• San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand dealt to the Cleveland Indians. Reliever Adam Cimber is headed to the Indians and catcher Francisco Mejia gets shipped to San Diego. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• After losing out on Machado, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to target Twins second baseman Brian Dozier as well as looking at pitching options. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

