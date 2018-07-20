Yankees' CC Sabathia Wants to Pitch in 2019 If His Knee Holds Up

The Yankees veteran pitcher wants to play another season, as long as his 'knee holds up.'

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2018

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia intends to pitch one more season in 2019 as long as his knee holds up, MLB. com reports. 

"I'm [going] start to start," Sabathia said in Cleveland last weekend, prior to his final start of the first half. "I go out one start and feel like I can pitch five more years. I go out another start and I'm [feeling] done. But if I can stay healthy -- if my knee holds up -- hopefully I'll play one more," Sabathia told MLB.com. 

The soon-to-be 38 year old lefty is in his 10th season with the Yankees and is the third oldest starting pticher in the MLB. He joined the Yankees as a free agent before the 2009 season and helped lead the team to its 27th World Series title.

He has pitched 3,417 innings and won 243 victories to-date. He has a career 243–150 record.

Sabathia is 6–4 on the season with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts. 

