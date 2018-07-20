Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia intends to pitch one more season in 2019 as long as his knee holds up, MLB. com reports.

"I'm [going] start to start," Sabathia said in Cleveland last weekend, prior to his final start of the first half. "I go out one start and feel like I can pitch five more years. I go out another start and I'm [feeling] done. But if I can stay healthy -- if my knee holds up -- hopefully I'll play one more," Sabathia told MLB.com.

The soon-to-be 38 year old lefty is in his 10th season with the Yankees and is the third oldest starting pticher in the MLB. He joined the Yankees as a free agent before the 2009 season and helped lead the team to its 27th World Series title.

He has pitched 3,417 innings and won 243 victories to-date. He has a career 243–150 record.

Sabathia is 6–4 on the season with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts.