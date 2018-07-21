The All–Star break is over, and teams are starting the second half of the season.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is two weeks away, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The biggest name of the summer trade market is gone after All–Star shortstop Manny Machado who was traded to the Dodgers from the Orioles. But while that deal is complete, others are expected in the weeks ahead.

The Mets have made the most news of late with a possible Jeurys Familia trade, and speculation around trading Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Pitcher Jacob deGrom said his preference is to remain with the Mets, saying “I want to win here,” he said, adding that he hopes “the feeling is mutual." (Associated Press)

• The Cubs, Red Sox, Braves and Astros will not get Jeurys Familia from the Mets. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Giants are not in the mix to get Jeurys Familia from the Mets. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The A's are close to landing Jeurys Familia from the Mets. (Multiple reports)

• The A's are among the teams the Mets are looking to trade closer Jeurys Familia, but the Cubs are not. New York is working to finish a deal. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Orioles are "barreling ahead" with trade discussions involving LHP Zach Britton. The Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, Giants and Astros are among the teams interested in Britton. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN)

• Mets' RHP Jeurys Familia is likely to be "moving well before [the] deadline." Seven to eight teams have shown interest in the pitcher, and the Mets are "exhanging names" with teams in trade talks. (Andy Martino, SNY)