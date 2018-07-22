The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away as the second half of the season gets underway.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is two weeks away, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The biggest name of the summer trade market is gone after All–Star shortstop Manny Machado who was traded to the Dodgers from the Orioles. But while that deal is complete, others are expected in the weeks ahead.

The Mets made a splash on Saturday by trading Jeurys Familia to the Athletics for two minor leaguers and international bonus pool money.

Speculation still surrounds the Mets, as they could possibly trade Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard before the deadline.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Detroit Tigers are focusing efforts with trying to trade Francisco Liriano, Mike Fiers and Leonys Martin at the deadline, while Michael Fulmer and Nicholas Castellanos could be candidates to get dealt. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer is drawing "significant interest." (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports/MLB Network)

• The Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox, Giants, Astros and Phillies are teams in the mix for Orioles reliever Zach Britton. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Red Sox are scouting players from the Twins and Royals. (Mike Berardino, St. Paul Pioneer-Press)

• Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury was in the package the team offered the Orioles for Machado. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Blue Jays “hope” to trade pending free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson has only played in 36 games this season. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)