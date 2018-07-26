The Rangers have reportedly traded All-Star lefthanded pitcher Cole Hamels to the Cubs, pending a physical, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Texas will receive minor leaguers in exchange for the southpaw and send "a significant amount of cash to cover Hamels' salary," reports Passan.

Hamels has been with Texas since 2015. This season, the lefty has a 4.72 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 114.1 innings pitched. He's 5–9 with a 1.37 WHIP.

The 34-year-old was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft and debuted with Philadelphia in 2006. Hamels played for the Phillies for nearly ten seasons until being traded to the Rangers in the middle of the 2015 season. The four-time All-Star won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008.

The Yankees were also rumored to be interested in acquiring Hamels before the July 31 trade deadline.

The Cubs are 60–42 this season, sitting in first place of the NL Central. The Brewers are two and a half games back.