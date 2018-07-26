Report: Rangers Trade Cole Hamels to Cubs for Minor Leaguers

The Rangers have reportedly traded All-Star lefthanded pitcher Cole Hamels to the Cubs.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 26, 2018

The Rangers have reportedly traded All-Star lefthanded pitcher Cole Hamels to the Cubs, pending a physical, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Texas will receive minor leaguers in exchange for the southpaw and send "a significant amount of cash to cover Hamels' salary," reports Passan.

Hamels has been with Texas since 2015. This season, the lefty has a 4.72 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 114.1 innings pitched. He's 5–9 with a 1.37 WHIP.

The 34-year-old was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft and debuted with Philadelphia in 2006. Hamels played for the Phillies for nearly ten seasons until being traded to the Rangers in the middle of the 2015 season. The four-time All-Star won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008.

The Yankees were also rumored to be interested in acquiring Hamels before the July 31 trade deadline.

The Cubs are 60–42 this season, sitting in first place of the NL Central. The Brewers are two and a half games back.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)