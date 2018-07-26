Report: Blue Jays Finalizing Deal to Send J.A. Happ to Yankees

Happ will become a free agent after the 2018 season.

By Jenna West
July 26, 2018

The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a deal to send all All-Star pitcher J.A. Happ to the Yankees, according to Fancred Sport's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported Brandon Dury may be involved in the deal.

Happ has been one of Toronto's most reliable pitchers this season, recording a 4.18 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 114 innings pitched. The southpaw was selected for his first All-Star Game this season in his 12-year career.

Toronto first acquired Happ from a 2012 mid-season trade with the Houston Astros. He was dealt to the Seattle Mariners in 2015 but returned to the Blue Jays in 2016 after signing a three-year deal. That season, Happ helped lead the Blue Jays to the AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians with a 3.18 ERA, 163 strikeouts and 20-4 record for the regular season.

The Brewers and Mariners were also rumored to be interested in acquiring Happ before the July 31 trade deadline. Happ will become a free agent following the 2018 season.

