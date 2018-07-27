Watch: Juan Soto Becomes First Teenager in Modern Era to Homer in Three Straight Games

Screenshot from @Nationals via Twitter

The 19-year-old leftfielder has 13 home runs in 58 games this season, which is tied with Mickey Mantle for the sixth most by a teenager.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 27, 2018

Juan Soto seems to be pretty comfortable with major-league pitching so far.

The Nationals' 19-year-old leftfielder who blasted a home run for his first career hit in the majors, made history with a multi-home run game in Yankee Stadium and almost kinda sorta basically travelled back in time to hit a home run in a game that began before his big-league debut is back again with some more long balls.

Friday marked the third consecutive game Soto knocked a ball out of the park, and by doing so, he became the first teenager since Jimmy Sheckard of the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in 1898 to accomplish the feat.

The first homer came off Freddy Peralta in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Brewers. The second was Thursday against Dan Straily in the fourth inning of a 10-3 victory over the Marlins. The third dinger came off Pablo Lopez.

