Astros Acquiring Roberto Osuna From Blue Jays For Ken Giles

Bullpen reinforcements have come to Houston in a trade with the Blue Jays

By Michael Shapiro
July 30, 2018

The Houston Astros bolstered their bullpen on Monday by acquiring closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for former closer Ken Giles and minor league pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino, the teams announced.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

An All-Star in 2017, Osuna has racked up 104 saves in four MLB seasons. The 23-year-old right hander saved 39 games last season and compiled a 3.38 ERA.

Osuna has missed much of 2018 after getting suspended 75 games (retroactive to May 8) by the MLB for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assualt and Child Abuse policy. Players suspended under that policy are still eligible to play in the postseason. Osuna is eligible to return to the mound on Aug. 5.

Giles has 12 saves on the season.

