The Braves used some teamwork to chase down a Juan Soto flyball on Tuesday. Atlanta needed both center fielder Ender Inciarte and left fielder Adam Duvall to steal a potential extra base hit. After Inciarte leaped and had the ball fly off his glove, the ball landed neatly in the arms of Duvall, making for one of the weirdest moments of the MLB season.

Check out the strange play below.

This was questionably called a hit...



BUT LOOK AT THIS INCREDIBLE TEAMWORK EFFORT FROM @BRAVES OUTFIELDERS ENDER INCIARTE AND ADAM DUVALL pic.twitter.com/1zzAl8JMRo — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 7, 2018

The snag was reviewed by umpires after the play and the near-web gem was deemed a hit.

However, as Trea Turner sprinted back to first base assuming the Braves made a clean catch, he was passed by Soto. The Nats' rookie was then ruled out, heading back to the dugout on a rules violation rather than a catch by the Atlanta outfield.

What a strange way to start the NL East double header.