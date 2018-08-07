Jacoby Ellsbury Undergoes Left Hip Surgery, Out For Six Months

Ellsbury underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday.

By Jenna West
August 07, 2018

Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum, the team announced.

Ellsbury, 34, is expected to be out for six months recovering, and the surgery "went as expected."

The outfielder has not played during the 2018 season after battling multiple injuries. Ellsbury suffered a right oblique strain during spring training, and the Yankees placed him on the 60-day disabled list in May due to heel and oblique injuries.  

In 112 games in the 2017 season, Ellsbury hit .264 with 39 RBI and seven home runs. Acquired by the Yankees in 2014, Ellsbury is under contract with the team through 2020, set to earn $21 million per season.

