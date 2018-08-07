The New York Yankees are reportedly planning to honor the LGBTQ community with "significant events for next season" in 2019 by commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to SNY.tv.

Currently, the Yankees are the only team in Major League Baseball that does not host an LGBTQ Pride Night. In fact, they have abstained from designating any games to honor any groups of people.

However, in an effort to go beyond the standard, the Yankees are "attempting something more original, and with more interaction in the community." Details of how so have yet to be specified.

The Stonewall Riots, which took place during June 1969 in New York City, are considered a historic turning point in the gay rights movement. A police raid of the Stonewall Inn spurred community pushback and reaction that inspired the movement, as well as some of the country's first-ever pride parades.

The Yankees have previously participated in the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation's Spirit Day campaign. They have also had gay ex-player Billy Bean speak with their major and minor league clubs during spring training, too.