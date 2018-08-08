Bartolo Colon Sets MLB Record for Most Wins By Pitcher Born in Latin America

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Rangers' Bartolo Colon retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced en route to earning his 246th career win.

By Associated Press
August 08, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas— Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Texas Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th win on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up four runs and eight hits in seven innings. The portly and popular right-hander walked none and struck out one.

Colon retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced after Seattle had two triples in the third, an inning after back-to-back homers by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.

After throwing his 94th and last pitch, Colon reached out and snagged Dee Gordon’s comeback liner while slipping into a squat on the mound, but managing to stay upright on the inning-ending play.

Adrian Beltre, Jurickson Profar and Rougned Odor all homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs — seven earned — in six innings. Odor also had a two-run double.

When Beltre struck out in the first against his old friend and former teammate, Hernandez laughed while playfully pointing him back toward the dugout. Beltre grounded into a double play in the third, but his 468th career homer was a solo shot to straightway center in the sixth that made it 11-4.

Hernandez, whose 168 career wins are the most by a Venezuelan-born pitcher, struck out two and walked four. He was hurt by two errors by third baseman Kyle Seager that led to four unearned runs.

The Mariners led 3-0 before Texas had a four-run third. Odor’s double made it 3-all and Elvis Andrus had a tiebreaking RBI single to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors, and his career best, to 18 games.

Profar’s three-run homer made it 8-4 in the fifth right after Seager misplayed Beltre’s two-out grounder.

Odor’s two-run shot in the sixth was his 14th homer. Center fielder Cameron Maybin then made a running, leaping catch with his glove extended near the top of the wall to take a hit away from Andrus before Beltre put a shot over the wall.

