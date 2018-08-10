Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of right wrist inflammation, the club announced. The move is retroactive to August 6.

Trout initially expereinced discomfort when he jammed his wrist sliding into third base against the Rays on August 1. After receiving a cortisone shot earlier this week, there was optimism he could return this week, however it never came to fruition.

Through eight seasons, Trout has been placed on the disabled list just one other time: last season, when he missed 46 games because of a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Trout has been in the midst of another spectacular season. He currently leads the Majors in wins above replacement (7.8), on-base percentage (.459) and on-base plus slugging (1.083).