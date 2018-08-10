Angels' Mike Trout Hits Disabled List With Wrist Inflammation

Mike Trout last appeared in a game for the Angels on August 1.

By Kaelen Jones
August 10, 2018

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of right wrist inflammation, the club announced. The move is retroactive to August 6.

Trout initially expereinced discomfort when he jammed his wrist sliding into third base against the Rays on August 1. After receiving a cortisone shot earlier this week, there was optimism he could return this week, however it never came to fruition. 

Through eight seasons, Trout has been placed on the disabled list just one other time: last season, when he missed 46 games because of a torn UCL in his left thumb.

Trout has been in the midst of another spectacular season. He currently leads the Majors in wins above replacement (7.8), on-base percentage (.459) and on-base plus slugging (1.083).

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)