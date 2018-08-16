Marlins' Jose Ureña Suspended Six Games for Throwing at Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.

Marlins' Jose Ureña was handed a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr.

By Scooby Axson
August 16, 2018

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Ureña was handed a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with a pitch Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced.

Ureña hit Acuña with his first pitch, a 97.5 mph fastball, in the bottom of the first inning of Atlanta's 5–2 win on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep.

Players from both teams emptied their benches after Acuña was plunked, but no punches were thrown. Braves manager Brian Snitker and Ureña were both tossed from the game.

X-rays on Acuña's elbow after the game were negative and a CT scan came back as normal. The Braves listed Acuña as day–to–day on Thursday afternoon but later placed him in the leadoff spot of the lineup for their night game against the Rockies.

Braves first base coach Eric Young also received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine, which he will serve Thursday night. Ureña's suspension will start on Friday night against the Nationals, unless he chooses to appeal.

The last major league pitcher to be suspended for intentionally throwing at a batter also plays for the Marlins. Dan Straily received a five-game ban when he threw at San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey on June 21.

Marlins pitchers have hit 52 batters this season, fourth most in the National League.

The teams next meet on Aug. 23 in Miami to start a four–game series.

