Despite being listed as day-to-day on Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the Braves' lineup just one night after being hit by a pitch.

Acuna was hit in the left elbow Wednesday night by Jose Urena's first pitch of the game, leading to a brawl between the Braves and Marlins. Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected from the game. Acuna remained in the game to run the bases but later exited during warmups before the start of the second inning.

X-rays on Acuna's left elbow were negative and a CT scan performed Wednesday night on his left elbow was normal. Acuna was previously listed as day-to-day by the Braves on Thursday.

The outfielder will hit in the leadoff spot on Thursday night against the Rockies.

Acuna previously homered in five straight games, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. The slugger's last three dingers were leadoff home runs, including in both games of Monday's doubleheader.

Since Acuna's only plate appearance on Wednesday resulted in him being hit by a pitch, his home run streak will still be active when he plays Thursday, per MLB rules.