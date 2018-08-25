Check out all the best cleats here.
Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor used their Players Weekend cleats to draw attention to causes they care about.
The Nationals outfielder's bat and cleats were decorated by "Harper’s Heroes"—D.C. area kids battling leukemia and lymphoma—according to Mark Zuckerman.
Bigger than baseball. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/Lw0RYNG1VJ— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 25, 2018
The Indians' Lindor wore cleats covered in hashtags drawing attention to important issues, including #PuertoRicoStrong. In a video for New Balance, he explained that a year after Hurricane Maria, he is "with them" and "thinking about them."
Also on the cleats is #LifeMatters and #NoMoreShootings and #RememberParkland.
Plenty of others used the weekend to highlight their interests with some amazing cleats. See more below:
.@BillyHamilton’s cleats are bad to the bone. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/aLpVV3iHHq— MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2018
Players Weekend 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @nomadcustoms #freshprince #belair pic.twitter.com/bXTfSiRlxb— Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) August 24, 2018
