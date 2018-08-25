Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor used their Players Weekend cleats to draw attention to causes they care about.

The Nationals outfielder's bat and cleats were decorated by "Harper’s Heroes"—D.C. area kids battling leukemia and lymphoma—according to Mark Zuckerman.

The Indians' Lindor wore cleats covered in hashtags drawing attention to important issues, including #PuertoRicoStrong. In a video for New Balance, he explained that a year after Hurricane Maria, he is "with them" and "thinking about them."

Also on the cleats is #LifeMatters and #NoMoreShootings and #RememberParkland.

Plenty of others used the weekend to highlight their interests with some amazing cleats. See more below:

