MLB Players Weekend: Check Out All the Best Cleats

Screenshots via YouTube @NewBalance

Check out all the best cleats here. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor used their Players Weekend cleats to draw attention to causes they care about. 

The Nationals outfielder's bat and cleats were decorated by "Harper’s Heroes"—D.C. area kids battling leukemia and lymphoma—according to Mark Zuckerman.

The Indians' Lindor wore cleats covered in hashtags drawing attention to important issues, including #PuertoRicoStrong. In a video for New Balance, he explained that a year after Hurricane Maria, he is "with them" and "thinking about them."

Also on the cleats is #LifeMatters and #NoMoreShootings and #RememberParkland. 

Plenty of others used the weekend to highlight their interests with some amazing cleats. See more below:

Start your engines it’s #playersweekend #raisehellpraisedale

A post shared by Scooter Gennett (@sgennett2) on

#PlayersWeekend just started, and the cleats are already on 🔥.

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on

Check out the best jersey nicknames here

