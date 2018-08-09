The Best MLB ‘Players Weekend’ Jersey Nicknames

The 'Players Weekend' jerseys and merchandise have been released, meaning the players new nicknames have too. Take a look at our favorites so far.

By Emily Caron
August 09, 2018

Major League Baseball will hold it's second consecutive "Players Weekend" from Aug. 25-27, 2018. Players are allowed to use nicknames on the back of the weekend's alternate jersey designs, allowing the athletes to showcase some personality. The jersey designs and the accompanying nicknames were released on Thursday. 

You can see the full list here, but here are some of the nicknames that stand out the most. 

Diamondbacks reliever Brad Boxberger is our favorite, too. 

The Phillies have a few good ones lined up with Rhys Hoskins wearing 'Big Fella' on his back and Tommy Hunter sporting 'Bigger Fella.'

Buy your own MLB Players Weekend jersey here

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor will wear "Mr. Smile."

Angels' Shohei "Showtime" Ohtani also deserves a nod.

We'll give the Cubs 1/3 on this one. While Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo could use a little creativity, Javy Baez's 'El Mago,' makes up for it.

The Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez and Angels' Jose Alvarez both channeled their inner Drake with 'Kiké.' (Although, the Los Angeles Hernandez does go primarily by Kiké.) Giants outfielder Hunter Pence's 'Underpants' gets a vote for creativity, as does Ross Stripling's 'Chicken Strip.' He gets points with Joey Gallo -- 'Pico de Gallo' -- for best food-related nicknames, behind Boxberger of course.

Take a look at last year's names to see how the rest of 2018's jerseys compare. 

