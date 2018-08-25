Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn lifted a game-tying solo homer and third baseman Hunter Dozier blasted a solo shot the next at-bat to give Kansas City a stunning 5-4 walk-off victory over the Indians on Friday night.

A malfunctioned fountain at Kauffman Stadium that delayed the contest by 30 minutes wasn't the only thing that proved leaky. Right-hander Cody Allen, who entered the evening with 25 saves, took the mound for Cleveland in the bottom of the ninth while inheriting a one-run lead, but he was unable to protect it.

Back-to-back homers to walk-off and win. Wild. pic.twitter.com/Og4vinB14I — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2018

O'Hearn turned on the very first pitch he saw from Allen, driving it 369 feet and beyond the left-field wall at Kauffman Stadium, according to Statcast. Three pitches later, Dozier delivered the game-winning hit, hammering it a projected 397 feet. It marked Allen's fourth blown save this season.

The win was Kansas City's 39th this year. Meanwhile, Cleveland still has a tight grip on the American League Central, holding a 12-game advantage over the second-place Twins with a 73-55 record.