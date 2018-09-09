Indians infielder José Ramírez joined baseball's presitigious 30-30 club on Sunday when he registered a stolen base during the first inning of Sunday's contest against the Blue Jays.

A player registers a 30-30 season when they amass 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in one season. Following Sunday's game, Ramírez has 37 home runs and 30 stolen bases, in addition to 97 RBIs.

Ramírez is the first player since Angels outfielder Mike Trout in 2012 to accomplish the feat. He is the 49th member of the group. He's the third player in Cleveland's franchise history to make the club, joining Joe Carter (1987) and Grady Sizemore (2008).

The five-season 30-30 drought was the longest since 1958 through 1962. Hank Aaron broke through in 1963 when he hit 44 homers and swiped 31 bags, his lone 30-30 season.