The Cubs are taking a weird, brief road trip this week and All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo is embracing the weirdness.

Constant rain threw a major wrench into last weekend’s Nationals-Cubs series in Washington, forcing the Cubs to make a one-day trip back to D.C. for a makeup game on Thursday.

Before the Cubs flew to Washington on Wednesday night, Rizzo changed out of his home pinstripes and into the road blue jersey. He even reapplied the eye black after his shower. And then he got on the plane like that.

Arriving at the ballpark on Thursday afternoon, Rizzo was once again wearing his full uniform.

Anthony Rizzo flew on the team charter to DC last night in full uniform. He also showed up to Nats Park today...in full uniform.

The Cubs are known for taking themed road trips, so manager Joe Maddon was disappointed Rizzo didn’t approach the whole team with the idea.

Joe Maddon on Anthony Rizzo wearing his full Cubs uniform on the team plane to Washington: "I wish he had said something sooner because we could've all done it."

Rizzo is really, really committed to the bit. In the clubhouse before the game, he revealed that he didn’t bring any street clothes with him.

"Ready to play:" Anthony Rizzo explains his decision to wear his full Cubs uniform on the plane to Washington.

This was supposed to be one of the Cubs’ final off-days of the season and instead they’re spending it on the road, so credit to Rizzo for finding a way to make this trip a little bit fun.