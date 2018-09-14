Pedro Strop expects to miss "at least a couple weeks" after injuring his hamstring while running to first base in the 10th inning of the Cubs win over the Nationals on Thursday, according to Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

Strop entered the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the score tied, 3-3. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless inning to push the contest into extras.

In the top of the 10th, Chicago grabbed a 4-3 advantage when Javier Baez bunted in Kris Bryant with one out. Then Willson Contreras forced a walk to bring Strop up to the plate with the bases loaded.

Instead of pinch-hitting for Strop, the Cubs left him out there, and he hit into an inning-ending double play. As Strop was running down the first base line, he injured his hamstring.

#Cubs challenge call that Pedro Strop is out at 1B in the 10th; call stands, runner is out.



Strop left the game after that, and Randy Rosario earned the save for Chicago.

Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't know who will close in place of Strop, who has 13 saves in 17 opportunities this season. Strop will get an MRI on his left hamstring.

The Cubs are first in the NL Central at 85-61, just 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers.