Cubs Closer Pedro Strop Injures Hamstring Running to First Base in 10th Inning

Cubs manager Joe Maddon does not know who will close games with Pedro Strop out.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 14, 2018

Pedro Strop expects to miss "at least a couple weeks" after injuring his hamstring while running to first base in the 10th inning of the Cubs win over the Nationals on Thursday, according to Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

Strop entered the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and the score tied, 3-3. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless inning to push the contest into extras.

In the top of the 10th, Chicago grabbed a 4-3 advantage when Javier Baez bunted in Kris Bryant with one out. Then Willson Contreras forced a walk to bring Strop up to the plate with the bases loaded.

Instead of pinch-hitting for Strop, the Cubs left him out there, and he hit into an inning-ending double play. As Strop was running down the first base line, he injured his hamstring.

Strop left the game after that, and Randy Rosario earned the save for Chicago.

Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't know who will close in place of Strop, who has 13 saves in 17 opportunities this season. Strop will get an MRI on his left hamstring.

The Cubs are first in the NL Central at 85-61, just 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)