Red Sox's Mookie Betts Exits Game vs. Mets With Soreness

Boston outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday's contest against the Mets with an undisclosed injury.

By Kaelen Jones
September 16, 2018

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday's contest against the Mets with left side soreness, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Betts departed from the contest after making a throw to home from right field in the sixth inning. He appeared to be trying to stretch out his back, and after meeting with a trainer, left the field.

In early June, the Red Sox placed Betts on the 10-day disabled list because of a left abdominal strain. He was activated by June 11.

Betts, a two-time Gold Glover and three-time All-Star, has enjoyed another dominant campaign throughout his fifth season in the Majors. He entered Sunday squarely in the American League MVP conversation, batting .338 with 29 home runs, 71 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. Betts's performance has propelled Boston in the midst of its first 100-win season in over 70 years.

