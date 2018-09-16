Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts exited Sunday's contest against the Mets with left side soreness, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Betts departed from the contest after making a throw to home from right field in the sixth inning. He appeared to be trying to stretch out his back, and after meeting with a trainer, left the field.

Austin Jackson beats a Mookie Betts throw home for the Mets' first run on a sacrifice fly, and it appears to have come at even greater cost for the Red Sox: Betts, a leading American League MVP candidate, departs the game immediately afterward due to injury. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 16, 2018

In early June, the Red Sox placed Betts on the 10-day disabled list because of a left abdominal strain. He was activated by June 11.

Betts, a two-time Gold Glover and three-time All-Star, has enjoyed another dominant campaign throughout his fifth season in the Majors. He entered Sunday squarely in the American League MVP conversation, batting .338 with 29 home runs, 71 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. Betts's performance has propelled Boston in the midst of its first 100-win season in over 70 years.