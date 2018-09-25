Former Nationals Outfielder Jayson Werth Pleads Guilty to DUI in Arizona

Jayson Werth was arrested in April for three violations.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 25, 2018

Former outfielder Jayson Werth pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Arizona last week in court, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Werth was sentenced to attend a diversion program, undergo drug and alcohol screening, pay $1,600 in fines and fees and he had his driver's license suspended.

This all stems from an arrest that took place in April back when Werth was playing at the Mariners spring training facility. Werth was initially charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving without current registration, but the latter two charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

In January 2015, Werth pleaded guilty to reckless driving after he was pulled over for going 105 mph in 55-mph zone on I-495 in Virginia. He served a few days in jail for that charge.

A Mariners spokesman told The Post that the team was aware of the arrest when it happened "and took it very seriously." He added that Werth's time in Seattle's minor league system was not affected because of this charge and all decisions regarding Werth playing came down to on-field performance.

Werth retired from baseball in June after a hamstring injury in the minors kept him from getting another shot at the majors with the Mariners. In his 15 years in MLB, Werth was named an All-Star once and won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008. He spent the last seven years of his career with the Nationals after spending four in Philadelphia. Prior to getting a shot with the Phillies in 2007, Werth played 41 games for the Blue Jays between 2002 and 2003 and then played on the Dodgers in 2004 and 2005.

