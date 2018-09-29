Watch: Mets Honor David Wright in Last Career Game

In a lost season for the Mets, Saturday night at Citi Field is all about celebrating David Wright.

By Kaelen Jones
September 29, 2018

In the final game of his storied Mets career, David Wright spent all of Saturday in the Citi Field spotlight. 

Wright received a standing ovation, along with a video tribute from the home crowd prior to the start of Mets-Marlins. He also caught the ceremonial first pitch from his two-year-old daughter.

In his first at-bat of the game, hitting third in New York's lineup, Wright drew a six-pitch walk against Miami starting pitcher Trevor Richards. He popped out to first base in his second plate appearance.

Ahead of the fifth inning, Amed Rosario subbed in for Wright, who left to an emotional ovation.

Wright, 35, rejoined the Mets earlier this month and appeared as a pinch hitter on Friday, marking his first appearance in a major league game since May 2016.

Wright, a seven-time All-Star, appeared in just 38 games in 2015 before he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He underwent neck surgery for a herniated disk which also curtailed his 2016 campaign.

The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is currently the Mets' all-time leader in numerous hitting categories, including at-bats, runs scored, hits, total bases, doubles, RBIs, walks, and extra-base hits. 

