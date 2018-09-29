In the final game of his storied Mets career, David Wright spent all of Saturday in the Citi Field spotlight.

Wright received a standing ovation, along with a video tribute from the home crowd prior to the start of Mets-Marlins. He also caught the ceremonial first pitch from his two-year-old daughter.

The Mets' tribute video for David Wright

(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/VECTKPH35j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 29, 2018

In his first at-bat of the game, hitting third in New York's lineup, Wright drew a six-pitch walk against Miami starting pitcher Trevor Richards. He popped out to first base in his second plate appearance.

Ahead of the fifth inning, Amed Rosario subbed in for Wright, who left to an emotional ovation.

You played the game the Wright way. We love and respect you. Forever #OurCaptain! pic.twitter.com/WvA3XPZO31 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2018

Wright, 35, rejoined the Mets earlier this month and appeared as a pinch hitter on Friday, marking his first appearance in a major league game since May 2016.

Wright, a seven-time All-Star, appeared in just 38 games in 2015 before he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He underwent neck surgery for a herniated disk which also curtailed his 2016 campaign.

The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is currently the Mets' all-time leader in numerous hitting categories, including at-bats, runs scored, hits, total bases, doubles, RBIs, walks, and extra-base hits.